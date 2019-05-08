

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 15.23 billion yen or 33.26 yen per share from 14.80 billion yen or 32.30 yen per share last year.



But, quarterly revenue for the quarter declined to 429.38 billion yen from 442.09 billion yen last year.



For fiscal 2019, the company still expects profit to owners of parent to be 152.0 billion yen, and earnings per basic share of 331.81 yen per share, revenue of 2.15 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX