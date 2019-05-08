

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins (TPK.L) has delivered strong sales growth in the first quarter, which also reflects the weak comparator in 2018. The Group said its Merchanting unit has maintained the strong growth trend from the end of 2018, and Toolstation continues to grow well, driven by network expansion and existing stores maturing. Overall expectations for the Group in 2019 remain unchanged, Travis Perkins said.



For the first-quarter, Group like-for-like sales growth was 7.3% and total sales growth was 5.4%. Merchanting like-for-like sales improved 10.6%, for the quarter.



