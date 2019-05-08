

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports concerning the group claim in the United Kingdom in relation the Samarco dam failure, BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) confirmed Wednesday that BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc have been served with legal proceedings filed in the Business and Property Courts of Liverpool, England. BHP plans to defend the claim.



BHP is facing a $5 billion or 3.8 billion pounds claim for damages over Samarco dam collapse in Brazil in 2015.



Law firm SPG, which is representing than 200,000 Brazilian claimants, reportedly said the company 'knew of the risks' at the Samarco mine.



The Samarco disaster in Brazil, killed 19 people and displaced 700, and is considered the country's worst environmental disaster.



