

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate eased in April, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



The non-adjusted jobless rate eased to 2.4 percent in April from 2.5 percent in the previous month, in line with economists' expectation.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4 percent, same as in March, in line with economists' expectations.



Without adjustments, registered unemployment fell by 5,043 persons month-on-month to 107,298 persons in April.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, fell by 7.9 percent monthly to 10,661 persons in April. The figure decreased 10.5 percent from an year ago.



