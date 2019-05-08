

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (EFM.L) reported net loss before taxation of 21.75 million pounds for the six months ended 28 February 2019, compared to net return before taxation of 30.20 million pounds in the prior-year period. Loss per ordinary share was 12.38 pence, compared to earnings of 15.26 pence last year.



On a revenue basis, basic return per ordinary share was 0.35 pence, compared to loss of 0.36 pence last year.



Total income for the half-year period was 4.03 million pounds, up from 3.75 million pounds in the same period last year.



