

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined further in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 6.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 5.7 percent fall in February.



Among sectors, output of electricity, gas and steam dropped 19.4 percent annually in March. Output in extraction and related services fell by 6.6 percent and that of mining and quarrying by 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.4 percent in March, after a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.



Manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent in March, while it was expected to grow 0.3 percent.



