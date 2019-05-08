

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) announced Wednesday that, due to the promotion of the former President Chi-Mau Sheih to Chairman and CEO of the Company, the board of directors has appointed Shui-Yi Kuo, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, as the new President of the Company, effective today.



Kuo will remain CFO until a successor has been identified. In addition, because the current internal auditing officer, Fu-Kuei Chung, retires on June 30, 2019, the board of directors has appointed Min-Gume Cheng, current vice president of the Data Communication Business Group, as his successor.



Chunghwa's new President, Shui-Yi Kuo, has been with the Company since 2001. Prior to Chunghwa, he served in the auditing and business consulting group at Arthur Anderson Taiwan. Kuo has extensive experience in the business operations, finance, and performance management of Chunghwa's strategic investment companies.



Chunghwa's new internal auditing officer Min-Gume Cheng has been with the Company since 1982 where he has served as Vice President of the human resources department, Vice President of the Mobile Communication Business Group, and Vice President of the Data Communication Business Group.



