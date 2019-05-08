

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $8 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $2.77 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.8 - $10.9 Bln



