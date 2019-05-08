

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Office Depot Inc. (ODP) lowered its sales and adjusted operating income guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its sales guidance to a range of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion from the previous outlook for sales of about $11.1 billion. Adjusted operating is now seen in the range of $325 million to $350 million, down from the prior guidance $375 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $10.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



