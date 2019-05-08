

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria merchandise exports for February increased from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



Exports rose 9.0 percent year-on-year to EUR 12.87 billion and imports grew 9.6 percent to EUR 13.15 billion. That resulted in a trade deficit of EUR 0.29 billion.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports rose 9.0 percent and imports increased 9.6 percent.



Exports to the EU grew 10.4 percent and imports from the region rose 4.8 percent. Non-EU exports were higher by 5.5 percent.



For the January to February period, exports grew 7.2 percent and imports rose 8.3 percent from a year ago. The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.68 billion.



