

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production fell to the lowest level in six months in March, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 3.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.4 percent rise in February.



The latest decline was the worst since September last year, when the production fell 7.0 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, production of non-durable consumer goods declined 8.9 percent annually in March and that of capital goods fell by 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 3.5 percent in March, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX