

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said that it priced its private offering of senior unsecured notes in a combined aggregate principal amount of $19 billion. The Notes will be issued in nine tranches.



The company expects to close the offering on May 16, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Bristol-Myers Squibb said it intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the aggregate cash portion of the merger consideration to be paid to Celgene shareholders in connection with the Merger and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remaining proceeds being used for general corporate purposes.



