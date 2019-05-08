

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.16 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $21.91 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $439.06 million from $413.95 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $439.06 Mln vs. $413.95 Mln last year.



