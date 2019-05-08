

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) said that its annual general meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.



The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of 5.25 euros per share for the 2018 financial year. It is composed of an increased ordinary dividend of 3.75 euros per share and an unchanged special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.



The shareholder representatives for the Supervisory Board of Hannover Re was elected in the meeting. Michael Ollmann was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board to succeed Immo Querner.



Torsten Leue was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Herbert Haas, who had chaired the Supervisory Board since 5 May 2009. Mr. Haas will continue to serve as a member of the Supervisory Board.



The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 6 May 2020 in Hannover.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX