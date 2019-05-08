sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,544 Euro		-0,011
-0,71 %
WKN: A1JKFH ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 Ticker-Symbol: SHP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,551
1,607
17:52
1,564
1,60
19:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC1,544-0,71 %