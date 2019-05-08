

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, treasuries moved to the downside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.



Bond prices came under pressure in mid-day trading and remained firmly negative going into the close. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.482 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came amid renewed optimism upcoming U.S.-China trade talks could result in a long-term trade deal between the world's two largest economies.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters there are 'indications' the Chinese would like to strike a deal in the coming days, reiterating a claim President Donald Trump made on Twitter earlier in the day.



Trump noted Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be a part of the talks, claiming the high-ranking official is 'coming to the U.S. to make a deal.'



'We'll see, but I am very happy with over $100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling U.S. coffers...great for U.S., not good for China!' Trump tweeted.



Trump also claimed China is attempting to pull back from previously negotiated terms of a trade deal in order to strike a new deal with a Democratic president that continues to rip off the U.S.



Meanwhile, China's Commerce Ministry said the communist country will take 'necessary countermeasures' if the U.S. follows through on a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday.



Treasuries saw some further downside following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $27 billion worth of ten-year notes, which attracted below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.479 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.17, while the ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's long-term securities auctions with the sale of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Any news out of the U.S.-China trade talks will attract attention on Thursday, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, the U.S. trade deficit, and producer prices.



