

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $529 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $457 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.75 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $471 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX