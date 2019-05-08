

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Wednesday reported sales of $11.60 billion for April, an increase of 7.3 percent from $10.81 billion last year.



For the thirty-five weeks ended May 5, 2019, the company reported net sales of $99.89 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $92.24 billion during the similar period last year.



April month had one less shopping day than last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This negatively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately one and one-half to two percent.



Comparable sales for April were up 5.4%.



