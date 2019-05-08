sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

214,20 Euro		-0,85
-0,40 %
WKN: 888351 ISIN: US22160K1051 Ticker-Symbol: CTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
215,01
215,27
17:52
215,20
215,85
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP214,20-0,40 %