

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.28 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $2.00 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $15.76 million from $16.73 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



