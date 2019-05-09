

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet Group reported that its EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 were 107.9 million euros, compared to 96.8 million euros in the prior year, as adjusted. The increase was primarily associated with the first-time application of the IFRS 16 financial reporting standard effective 1 January 2019.



EBITDA without accounting for IFRS 16 would have been at the same level as the prior-year quarter at 96.5 million euros.



Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was 689.9 million euros, compared to 689.6 million euros last year, as adjusted.



freenet Group still anticipates stable revenue, EBITDA of between 420 million euros and 440 million euros and free cash flow of between 240 million euros and 260 million euros for the full year.



