

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported that its first quarter net loss was 10.6 million euros or 0.30 euros per share, compared to net income of 2.8 million euros or 0.08 euros per share last year.



Sales decreased by 8.1% to 167.8 million euros from 182.5 million euros in the previous year. This was attributable in particular to the still weak project business in the first quarter, whereas sales with string inverters was on a par with the previous year.



The company expects a significant increase in sales and earnings particularly in the second half of the year.



The company confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, which forecasts sales of between 800 million euros and 880 million euros and EBITDA of between 20 million euros and 50 million euros.



