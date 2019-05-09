

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA reported that its first-quarter profit after tax and minority interests rose 24.3% to 29.4 million euros from 23.7 million euros last year.



The operating result (EBIT) was far above the level of last year, increasing by 11.8 million euros or 24.5% to 59.7 million euros.



Quarterly revenue was 347.6 million euros, up 10.3% from last year.



Due to the takeover of North America services and the first full-year consolidation of throughput volumes of the HHLA TK Estonia container terminal, HHLA expects a slight overall increase in container throughput in 2019. Slight year-on-year growth is also expected for container transport. At a Group level, this should lead to a slight increase in revenue.



