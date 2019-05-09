

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) delivered solid results for the year, in line with its guidance, with adjusted profit growth in Consumer and Global Services offset by declines in Enterprise and Openreach. For 2018/19, the Board has decided to hold the full year dividend unchanged at 15.4 pence per share. The Board also expects to hold the dividend unchanged in respect of the current financial year.



Fiscal year reported profit before tax was 2.67 billion pounds compared to 2.62 billion pounds, a year ago. Reported basic earnings per share was 21.8 pence compared to 20.5 pence. Adjusted EBITDA declined to 7.39 billion pounds from 7.58 billion pounds, pro forma, prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 26.3 pence compared to 28.6 pence, pro forma, last year.



Fiscal year reported revenue was 23.43 billion pounds compared to 23.72 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted revenue declined to 23.46 billion pounds from 23.76 billion pounds.



