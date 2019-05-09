

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said its first-quarter performance is slightly ahead of prior year led by relative strength in Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia and Environment & Infrastructure Solutions. For 2019, the Group continues to project revenue growth of around 5%, and growth in adjusted EBITDA and operating profit in line with market expectations.



Separately, the company announced it has secured a new $1 billion contract to provide engineering design services to Sellafield Ltd over the next 20 years.



