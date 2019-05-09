

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its group net written premiums was 1.568 billion pounds, up 3% from last year. On an adjusted basis, it was broadly flat and in line with its first-quarter plans.



Operating profit for the first quarter was up on the first-quarter of 2018 at constant FX and in line on a reported basis, with an improved combined ratio and slightly lower investment income.



Stephen Hester, RSA Group Chief Executive, said, 'RSA's Q1 results are in-line with our demanding plans for the period. While still early in the year, extensive underwriting actions are also on track, responding to 2018's challenges. We remain focused on delivering positively for customers and shareholders in 2019.'



