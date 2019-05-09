sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,453 Euro		-0,023
-0,93 %
WKN: 880225 ISIN: GB0006043169 Ticker-Symbol: MZP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,459
2,531
08.05.
2,46
2,497
10:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCADO GROUP PLC15,545-2,72 %
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC2,453-0,93 %