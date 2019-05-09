

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L), in its trading update for the four months from 1 January 2019 to 30 April 2019, said that current trading is in line with the Board's expectations. Good progress is being made in delivering the operational improvements required in businesses and specifically to achieve the GKN margin objectives disclosed at Investor Event.



David Roper has decided to step down and to retire from the Group on 31 May 2020, after serving as Chief Executive for nine years, from the flotation of Melrose in 2003 to 2012, and since then as Executive Vice Chairman.



