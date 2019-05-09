

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported profit before tax of 258.5 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2019 compared to 479.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 31.9 pence compared to 47.2 pence.



For the fiscal year, net gains on investments was 213.0 million pounds compared to 526.6 million pounds, prior year.



The Board recommended a final dividend for the year of 4.325 pence per share, meeting the target for the year of 8.65 pence per share, 10% above last year's total dividend. The Group expects the final dividend to be paid on 8 July 2019.



Consistent with its progressive dividend policy, the Board announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 9.20 pence per share, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.4%.



