

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2019 rose 91.3 percent to 66.51 billion Japanese yen from 34.77 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 167.30 yen from 87.49 yen a year ago.



Operating profit for the period rose 47.0 percent to 82.65 billion yen from last year's 56.24 billion yen.



However, revenue for the year declined 1.2 percent to 708.66 billion yen from 717.08 billion yen a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Nikon forecast attributable net profit of 42 billion yen, operating profit of 52 billion yen, and net sales of 670 billion yen.



