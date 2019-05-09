

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) said Thursday that the Group's outlook provided at the preliminary announcement on 21 February remains unchanged for 2019 for its underlying earnings per share, net debt and for the three-year cash generation target.



The company added that as usual, operating cash flow in 2019 is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of the year.



BAE Systems will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 11.00 a.m. in Farnborough, Hampshire, UK.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, said, 'Our priority is to deliver consistent and strong operational performance for our customers and shareholders. The start to the year has been in line with expectations with improvements being made on a number of fronts.'



BAE Systems will announce its financial results for the half year ending 30 June 2019 on 31st July 2019.



As previously announced by the company, Nicole Piasecki and Stephen Pearce will join its board on 1st June 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX