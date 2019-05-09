

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) reported that its gross premiums written for the three months ended 31 March 2019 increased by 16% year on year to $731 million.



Cyber and executive risk division saw premiums rise by 19% driven by the growth of cyber business written through US insurance company.



The company said its business is well prepared for all of the perceived eventualities of the Brexit outcome. It have begun transacting business successfully through Lloyd's Brussels and European Insurance company has written $13 million of premium in the first 3 months of 2019.



