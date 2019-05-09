

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese system integration company NTT Data Corp., partially-owned subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT), reported Thursday that its fiscal year 2018 net income attributable to the company increased 13.6 percent to 93.62 billion Japanese yen from 82.39 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share grew to 66.75 yen from 58.75 yen a year ago.



Operating income was 147.72 billion yen, up 20 percent from 123.12 billion yen last year.



Net sales grew 6.1 percent to 2.16 trillion yen from 2.04 trillion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects attributable net income of 92 billion yen, up 1.7 percent from last year; operating income of 148 billion yen, up 0.2 percent; and net sales of 2.24 trillion yen, up 3.5 percent.



