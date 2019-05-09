

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against its most major opponents during the early European session on Thursday.



The franc appreciated to a 3-day high of 1.1374 against the euro and a 9-day high of 1.3222 against the pound, reversing from its early lows of 1.1428 and 1.3290, respectively.



The franc edged up to 1.0172 against the greenback, from an early 2-day low of 1.0210.



If the franc rises further, it may find resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 1.00 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX