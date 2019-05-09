

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production fell to the weakest level in three months, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.2 percent month-on-month in March, following a 1.0 percent decline in February.



The latest fall was the worst since December, when the production fell 1.2 percent.



Consumer goods production declined the most, by 2.7 percent in March. Production in energy and non-durable goods fell 1.4 percent each.



On an annual basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Without adjustments, industrial production fell 0.1 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



