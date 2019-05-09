

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.47 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $4.31 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.5% to $109.19 million from $134.02 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.47 Mln. vs. $4.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $109.19 Mln vs. $134.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: US$510 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX