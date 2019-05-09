

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $3.53 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $222 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.70



