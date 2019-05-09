

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Endo International plc (ENDP) on Thursday affirmed its previously provided earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.00 and $2.25 per share and total revenues between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.17 per share on revenues of $2.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and we remain focused on executing our multi-year turnaround plan, which includes continuing our regulatory and pre-commercialization activities to successfully bring CCH for cellulite to market,' said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo.



