

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $296 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $35.23 billion from $33.63 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $475 Mln. vs. $437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $35.23 Bln vs. $33.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.02 - $5.17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX