

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $30.08 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $236.02 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $88.23 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $266.29 million from $275.77 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88.23 Mln. vs. $107.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $266.29 Mln vs. $275.77 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX