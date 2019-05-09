

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production growth eased in March after rising in the previous month and exports rose, the Czech Statistical Office reported on Thursday.



Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.5 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise.



Manufacturing output rose 2.1 percent annually in March, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.1 percent in March, after a 0.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the construction output grew 11.6 percent annually in March, following a 5.8 percent rise in February. On a monthly basis, construction output rose 2.4 percent in March. The Czech Statistical Office also reported that the trade surplus was CZK 21.8 billion in March, which was CZK 4.1 billion higher from a year ago. Economists expected a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion.



Exports grew 5.4 percent yearly and imports rose 4.3 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX