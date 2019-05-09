

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) announced, for 2019, the company expects net income from continuing operations to rise 10%-14% year-on-year to around 1.9 billion euros. Operating margin is projected to rise at a rate between 0.5% and 0.7%, reaching 11.3%-11.5%. The company projects 2019 sales growth in a range of 5%-8%. Adidas also affirmed its 2020 financial targets.



The company said the cash returned to shareholders via the dividend payment and the ongoing share buyback will again total around 1.5 billion euros in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX