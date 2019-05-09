

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) said Thursday that it acquired CyberHeart, a privately-held company with intellectual property that covers the use of radiation in the heart --cardiac radioablation-- and other forms of radiosurgery for cardiovascular disease.



'We look forward to expanding our focus on patient-centered innovation to the cardiac radioablation space,' said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian Proton Solutions & chief growth officer.



