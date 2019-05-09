

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.50 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.25 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.42 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $52.89 million from $46.48 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.42 Mln. vs. $15.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $52.89 Mln vs. $46.48 Mln last year.



