

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.68 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.60 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $38.91 million from $38.52 million last year.



PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings at a glance:



