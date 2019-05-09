

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) said, based upon an extensive review, the company's Board has decided that Product and IP Licensing businesses will be better positioned as standalone separate entities. The company believes the separation will enable its IP Licensing business to pursue a broader licensing strategy and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. The company expects to complete the separation in the first half of 2020 through a tax-free spinoff of the Product business to shareholders.



Raghu Rau, Interim CEO, said: 'Throughout the separation process, the Board of Directors will continue to be open to strategic transactions for each business that could create additional stockholder value and is actively engaged in discussions with interested parties for each business.'



