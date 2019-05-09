

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) priced its initial public offering of 180 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $45.00 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



The Uber shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on May 10, 2019, under the symbol, UBER. A registration statement relating to the offering was declared effective by the SEC on May 9, 2019. The offering is anticipated to close on May 14.



