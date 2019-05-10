

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, founder of rocket company Blue Origin, unveiled a mock-up of a new lunar lander spacecraft that aims to take equipment and humans to the Moon by 2024.



The unmanned, reusable Blue Moon vehicle will carry scientific instruments, satellites and rovers.



Blue Origin, said in twitter, 'Today, our founder shared our vision to go to space to benefit Earth. We must return to the Moon-this time to stay. We're ready to support @NASA in getting there by 2024 with bluemoon.'



Bezos presented the Moon goals of his space exploration company Blue Origin at the Washington Convention Center in Washington DC, to an audience consisting of potential customers and officials from Nasa.



Blue Moon will weigh 33,000 pounds when loaded with fuel on lift-off from Earth, which will decrease to about 7,000 pounds when it is about to land on the Moon.



In March, the Trump administration announced that it intended to return US astronauts to the Moon by the end of 2024.



Bezos said that Blue Origin would be able to meet Trump's deadline, but 'only because' the firm had begun designing the lunar lander in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX