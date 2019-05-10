

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) said that its board strongly urged its shareholders to take no action in relation to Non-Standard Finance plc or NSF offer.



Provident said that, further to the public confirmation provided by Schroders on 7 May 2019 that it will not be accepting NSF's unsolicited Offer in respect of its 14.6 per cent shareholding in Provident, it continues to actively engage with its shareholders and urges them to follow Schroders' lead and reject NSF's flawed and value destructive Offer.



Non-Standard Finance plc or NSF said that Provident's attempts to raise concerns regarding NSF's capital position are completely misconceived. Provident's beliefs and assertions are founded on false premises and incorrect assumptions made without access to NSF information or engagement with NSF.



The NSF Board urged Provident Shareholders to accept its Offer without delay and, in any event, by 1.00 p.m. on 15 May 2019, being the last date on which the Offer can be declared unconditional as to acceptances.



