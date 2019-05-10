

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Friday as talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators entered a second day, keeping alive hopes of an eventual agreement.



Sentiment was also boosted after official data showed Germany's exports rebounded at the fastest pace in three months in March, defying expectations for further decline.



Exports rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in March, after a revised 1.2 percent fall in February, adding strength to hopes that the biggest euro area economy performed strongly in the first three months of the year, after narrowly escaping a recession in the previous quarter.



This was the fastest growth since last December, when exports rose 1.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 118 points or 0.98 percent at 12,092 after ending down 1.7 percent the previous day.



GEA Group shares soared 9.3 percent. The company said it is working on plans to restructure the future organization of the group, which is to be communicated on June 24.



Deutsche Post DHL gained 0.6 percent after reporting a rise in Q1 profit and confirming its FY19 earnings view.



Similarly, Bechtle jumped more than 8 percent after affirming its FY19 outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX