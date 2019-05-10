

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $375 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $5.01 billion



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $482 Mln. vs. $487 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $5.01 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 to $1.58 Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 to $6.19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX